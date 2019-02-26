Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Redstone Arsenal updates roadway flooding impact

Gates 1, 8, 9 and 10 are open and fully operational.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Redstone Arsenal issued this update Tuesday morning:

Gate 3 is open, but only to employees who work in areas south of Redstone Road. This is currently the only way to gain access to the south end of the Post.

Patton Road, from Redstone Road to Mills Road is currently closed due to flooding. Employees who use Gate 3 to travel north on Patton will need to use Gates 1, 8, 9, or 10 as an alternative entrance.

Gate 7, Martin Road West, is fully operational.

All other entrances to the Arsenal (Gates 1, 8, 9 and 10) are open and fully operational.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events