Redstone Arsenal updates roadway flooding impact

Redstone Arsenal issued this update Tuesday morning:

Gate 3 is open, but only to employees who work in areas south of Redstone Road. This is currently the only way to gain access to the south end of the Post.

Patton Road, from Redstone Road to Mills Road is currently closed due to flooding. Employees who use Gate 3 to travel north on Patton will need to use Gates 1, 8, 9, or 10 as an alternative entrance.

Gate 7, Martin Road West, is fully operational.

All other entrances to the Arsenal (Gates 1, 8, 9 and 10) are open and fully operational.