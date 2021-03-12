Clear
Redstone Arsenal to officially launch facial recognition pilot program on Monday

A driver heading through Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal used the post's new facial recognition system in order to get approved for entry. The Facial Recognition Pilot Program will officially activate on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Redstone is the only Army installation in the country that is currently using the technology.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 9:37 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 9:57 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Redstone Arsenal is at the forefront of a new safety measure that could become commonplace across the country.

On Friday, the post announced their new Facial Recognition Pilot Program located at two of their entry gates will officially become active on Monday, March 15. 

The technology is located in lanes three and four at Gate 9 and in lane three of Gate 1. Each are marked on the pavement with the words "SOV Only," which stands for "single occupant vehicle."

Col. Glenn Mellor explained that right now, the technology is only able to scan one person at a time in each vehicle. 

The system works by scanning 14 points on the face of the driver. It will then look for a match in its database and if that person is credentialed to be at the Arsenal, they can proceed. 

A driver will know if the system has approved them because a red "X" located above the guard post in that lane will turn into a green arrow.

If for some reason they are not approved or the system can't make a determination, someone at the guard post can still process a physical badge. 

Col. Mellor said with the system working properly, it will not only improve efficiency with getting credentialed personnel onto the post, but it will also help with safety amid the pandemic.

"There's no exchange of IDs or anything else. You don't even have to roll down your window with facial recognition. It just measures some data points on your face and allows you to roll through at about 3-5 mph through the gate, so you never even have to stop," Col. Mellor said.

Redstone was tasked with testing the system and reporting to the Department of Defense on how well it worked. So far, the system has been in place for a couple of weeks. Col. Mellor said they plan to continue collecting data for the next three to four months before writing up their report.

"Once we get this tested for the Army, we will absolutely do the reports and get the goods and bads. But right now, we're seeing nothing but good coming out of this. It's allowing us to get people on the Arsenal a lot quicker and in a safe and secure manner," Col. Mellor said.

Over the past 20 years, multiple studies have shown issues with the accuracy of facial recognition technologies when it's broken down by race and gender

One of the more recent studies, the 2018 "Gender Shades" project at MIT showed that the consistently least accurate data concerned those who were female, Black and 18-30 years old. Some error rates were up to 34% worse for darker-skinned women compared with lighter-skinned men. 

These findings were backed up through an independent review published in December 2019 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). 

So far, Col. Mellor said they haven't seen a discrepancy with their system's ability to discern who is coming onto the post.

"We have seen absolutely no issues with any race, gender or other issues with anybody coming on the Arsenal. Our tests have been phenomenal so far. We've seen absolutely no issues with any group coming on," he said.

Col. Mellor added that in order for the technology to work correctly, drivers can't be wearing a mask, glasses or a large hat. Those using the system also need to make sure that there is nothing that would obscure their faces, either hanging from the rearview mirror or sitting on the dash.

