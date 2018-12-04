Redstone Arsenal to close for National Day of Mourning

Redstone Arsenal will be closed Wednesday, December 5 for National Day of Mourning in honor of President George H.W. Bush's passing.
The Arsenal will be treating the day as a holiday in regards to installation access, services and Army employee leave and attendance. Gate access will be reduced to minimum holiday manning with only Gate 9 at Research Park and Rideout Road being open all hours and Gate 8 at Goss Road being open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Normal operations will be resumed on Thursday, December 6.
