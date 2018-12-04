Clear
Redstone Arsenal to close for National Day of Mourning

The Arsenal will be closed for official business to honor the passing of the 41st President of the United States.

Redstone Arsenal will be closed Wednesday, December 5 for National Day of Mourning in honor of President George H.W. Bush's passing.

The Arsenal will be treating the day as a holiday in regards to installation access, services and Army employee leave and attendance. Gate access will be reduced to minimum holiday manning with only Gate 9 at Research Park and Rideout Road being open all hours and Gate 8 at Goss Road being open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Normal operations will be resumed on Thursday, December 6.

