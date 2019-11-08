Redstone Arsenal testing new air defense vehicle for the Army

Redstone Arsenal is starting to test a new air defense vehicle for the Army.

The Arsenal was tasked with finding a way to attack growing threats in the air, including drones.

It’s called I M SHORAD, and the blueprints all came together on Redstone Arsenal.

"It all started about 18 months ago when the Army identified that we had this existing gap and they charted our office to find the right material solution to fill that gap," said Col. Chuck Worshim, cruise missile defense systems.

That existing gap, Worshim said, is in short range air defense for the Army.

He says removing threats like drones, helicopters, and fixed-wing airplanes is critical to our national security.

Worshim says he was part of the development plans since Day 1.

In building 5250 on Redstone Arsenal, Army leaders were looking into putting air defense weapons on an armored vehicle.

"I’ve been here from the start. I tell you it was like birthing a baby when we saw it come off the line," she said.

Worshim says it allows the vehicle to be a threat no matter what terrain.

Arsenal officials say government testing for the very first prototypes started in Huntsville.

Test stations in other states will start in January.

If results are positive I M SHORAD could see the battlefield soon.

"We want it to be safe for our soldiers that are going to be operating it and then we want it to be effective," said Worshim.