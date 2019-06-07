Redstone Arsenal says housing crisis is a top priority

Fixing the housing crisis is a top priority for Redstone Arsenal as it looks to the future.

The senior commander on the Arsenal gave WAAY 31 an update on all the changes they've made, and what they'll do in the future.

Lieutenant General Ed Daly says three months ago, Redstone Arsenal came up with a plan to make changes to housing after getting some complaints. He says things are now looking much better there.

It was initially called a housing crisis, but Daly says the problem is being addressed.

"I'm confident we've turned the corner on that. Not just in the short term but also in the future. I feel like we have a good road ahead in terms of our investment strategy for Army-family housing," said Daly.

In February, Daly said he learned of concerning problems that dozens of families faced while living on Redstone Arsenal, like slow responses to work orders and poor quality of work.

A report also raised concerns over lead poisoning. Daly increased oversight and held the managing companies responsible. He doesn't see that changing.

"All of the leaders for all of the organizations on the Arsenal are very, very much engaged in making sure that continues to happen," said Daly.

Ela Norman lives in Huntsville and said she was just on the Arsenal on Thursday. She's hoping more work is done on the housing front.

"To make it look more like a base and make the people feel more comfortable about coming to Redstone Arsenal," Norman said.

Whether they live on the Arsenal or not, the people keep coming.

Daly says more than 40,000 people work inside the gates, and the Arsenal is responsible for bringing in $20 billion a year to the state.

As the FBI and other organizations plan to move onto the Army post, Daly says the Arsenal is ready if more people choose to live there.

"Whatever the projected growth is, I feel very, very comfortable that we can accommodate that growth," he said.

Now, there could be even more growth in the form of the Space Command.

WAAY 31 asked Daly about the Arsenal being named a finalist to house a Space Command. He said a survey team will be visiting soon, but he did not comment on anything else.