Redstone Arsenal roads, gates returning to normal operations after flooding

On Friday, Redstone Arsenal will fully reopen Patton Road for traffic and return to normal gate operations at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Arsenal, Gate 3 on Redstone Road will return to normal operation hours for inbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and outbound traffic to 6:00 p.m.

Dodd Road to Buxton Road to the south end of the post will also return to normal operations. After 6:00 p.m., it will no longer be available as a bypass.

The Arsenal also announced that the Easter Posey and Carroll Hudson Recreation areas on the south end of the installation are still closed due to flooding.