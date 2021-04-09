Redstone Arsenal reopens Gate 3, reverts Gate 8 to pre-coronavirus operations

Redstone Arsenal is making changes to its gates, effective this weekend.

This will affect Gates 3 and 8.

Read the Arsenal’s announcement below:

Effective Saturday April, 10 gate 8 will return to pre-COVID-19 operational times of 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as more guards will be placed at gate 3 prior to its reopening Monday, April 12 at 5:30 a.m.

Gate 3 Redstone Road will be open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inbound traffic and from 5:30 a.m. to 6p.m. for outbound traffic.

Redstone Arsenal continues to analyze and assess traffic flow requirements in order to accommodate a larger percentage of the workforce processing through our gates, said Redstone Arsenal Garrison commander Col. Glen Mellor.

“The opening of gate 3 should be a welcomed change to those commuting from southeast Huntsville or perhaps those who work on the southern part of the Arsenal,” said Mellor.