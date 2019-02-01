Clear

Redstone Arsenal police seek 2 for questioning

The crime occurred in January.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Redstone Arsenal Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two people wanted for questioning.

Spokesman Chris Colster said the two are wanted for questioning in a matter related to illegal cloned credit card use on the Arsenal. The crime occurred in January.

If you recognize either of the people in this photograph, please call 256-842-2465, 256-937-9327 or the Redstone Arsenal Police Desk at 256-876-2222.

