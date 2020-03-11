Redstone Arsenal monitoring workers who traveled to areas with coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has Redstone Arsenal monitoring anyone who has traveled to areas with high numbers of cases of the illness.

The Arsenal says none of those being monitored are showing symptoms right now, but that doesn't mean officials will be less vigilant.

The Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued travel health notices for Italy, Iran, China and South Korea.

Right now, the Redstone Arsenal is following these guidelines and screening people who come in contact with anyone from these areas or travels there.

As of Wednesday, Redstone Arsenal is operating normally. No cases have been identified at the Arsenal or in the state of Alabama yet.

But with frequent travelers internationally and all around the United States coming to the base right here in Huntsville, the Arsenal is closely screening people who have a link to these 4 countries by monitoring them for 14 days.

Officials on the Arsenal also are adjusting procedures when it comes to meetings with people from certain parts of the country or internationally. They said they've moved some of these in person meetings to phone conferences.

They are also meeting weekly with 80 other organizations on the arsenal and senior leaders every wednesday on any update and plans if a case does arise.

If you traveled to any of the 4 restricted countries or high case areas in the united states and have either a fever, shortness of breath, or a cough, officials advise you to avoid contact with others and call ahead if you go to the doctor or emergency room.