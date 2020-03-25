Redstone Arsenal makes gate changes

Now that more people are working from home and recreational badges are suspended, there is a lot less traffic here on the arsenal. Because of that, gate access is changing. Gate 3 on Redstone Road and Gate 10 on Patton Road are now closed. Lanes will be reduced here at Gate 9 and at Gates 1 and 7. Gate 8 on Goss Road will now be open 24/7. That's near the Fox Army Health Center and Pharmacy.
Starting Wednesday, the bowling alley, restaurants, and the youth center are now closed.
