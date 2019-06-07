Redstone Arsenal leasing land to Space and Rocket Center

The senior commander at Redstone Arsenal revealed on Friday that the Army post is leasing more than 100 acres of land to the Space and Rocket Center.

This is part of the Arsenal's plan to make education a top priority.

Lieutenant General Ed Daly says Redstone Arsenal is thriving and focused on education, calling it a key part to the Arsenal. He revealed a partnership with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to try and inspire the future workforce.

Daly said Redstone is planning to lease 104 acres of undeveloped land to the Space and Rocket Center for free. The senior commander hopes the extra land will help grow the center's services and Space Camp program.

Right now, we do not know when the land will officially be donated. Daly says more than 40,000 people work inside the Arsenal gates, but he wants to make sure the Army post is doing its part in preparing the next generation.

"We have the right pipeline of workforce on one hand for the future, but also the right education at each level to support both our military family members and our Department of the Army and defense families," Lieutenant General Ed Daly said.

The Arsenal also has a large partnership with the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. The school is scheduled to open next year.