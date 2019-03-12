Redstone Arsenal is more prepared for an active shooter situation

Redstone Arsenal is now more prepared to respond to an emergency. The community took part in an active shooter training on Tuesday, and the scenes looked about as real as they can get.

Officials said they try to make these as realistic as possible, even using victims and fake blood. The garrison commander said the drill was a success.

"Put yourself in one of those locked-in rooms and you are down to the last ten seconds. You've got to solve the last puzzle to get your family out of the room," said commander, Kelsey Smith.

Smith said this is how quickly arsenal first responders need to react to a real-life emergency situation.

"We have emergency action plans for what I would consider to be the 50 most likely occurrences that could occur here, from tornadoes to hurricanes to active shooters," said Smith.

Commander Smith said these exercises take months of planning.

"We cannot afford to be wrong. We have to be right every single day," said Smith.

He said the situations are realistic. People give CPR and police dogs are brought in.

"They went in and they had to breach the doors. They had to identify the victims who were in moulage kits, which means they looked as if they were bleeding," said Smith.

Local law enforcement and first responders participated in Tuesday's training and commander Smith said they had the situation under control in about ten minutes.

"No exercise is without its hiccups. However, I'm impressed with the community support. It's active support. You know that the Tennessee Valley loves Redstone Arsenal and it showed today," said Smith.

Smith told WAAY 31 that 2,000 people were directly involved in the exercise on Tuesday. The training is required by the U.S. Army and is performed twice a year to ensure safety.