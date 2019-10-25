Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Redstone Arsenal hosts retiree appreciation event

Veterans told WAAY 31 events like these are important for everyone in the armed services.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 9:17 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Redstone Arsenal hosted its 48th Soldier For Life Annual Retiree Appreciation Day.

Veterans from all branches of the military and their families had the chance to get their flu shots and learn about their benefits, health care options and other retirement services. Veterans explained to WAAY 31 why events like this are so important.

"I think it's a great thing for not only for those people who have served, but the people who are serving now that they know that they will not be forgotten once they end their service," Robert L. McCall, a World War II veteran, said.

"We hope that it's going to last for the rest of my life, I hope, and I hope my life will go on a little bit longer," Robert Sawada, a World War II veteran, said.

Redstone Arsenal also had a sidewalk sale until 7 p.m. Friday where veterans got the chance to enter a raffle for a free TV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events