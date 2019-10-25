Redstone Arsenal hosts retiree appreciation event

Redstone Arsenal hosted its 48th Soldier For Life Annual Retiree Appreciation Day.

Veterans from all branches of the military and their families had the chance to get their flu shots and learn about their benefits, health care options and other retirement services. Veterans explained to WAAY 31 why events like this are so important.

"I think it's a great thing for not only for those people who have served, but the people who are serving now that they know that they will not be forgotten once they end their service," Robert L. McCall, a World War II veteran, said.

"We hope that it's going to last for the rest of my life, I hope, and I hope my life will go on a little bit longer," Robert Sawada, a World War II veteran, said.

Redstone Arsenal also had a sidewalk sale until 7 p.m. Friday where veterans got the chance to enter a raffle for a free TV.