Redstone Arsenal helicopter operations might cause noise for neighbors

Nighttime operations at Redstone Arsenal might cause some noise for neighboring areas.

Military helicopters will be conducting routine operations for the next week, starting Saturday, Feb. 27.

Depending on the weather, this could last until Friday, March 5.

The Arsenal says “These flights are part of the test and evaluation mission performed by highly trained experimental test pilots at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center, known as RTC. The test and evaluation mission remains critical to the Warfighter and maintaining the readiness of our national defense.”

The test center, which is located on Redstone Arsenal, deals with missile and aviation systems, sensors, subsystems and components.