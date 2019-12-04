Clear

Redstone Arsenal gives annual update

Redstone Arsenal is working with North Alabama companies to prepare the area for future population and technology growth.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce held the annual Redstone Update Wednesday morning. At the update, small businesses learned how they can get involved with the Arsenal and military defense projects.

Leaders of the event told local banks, credit unions and realtors they need to prepare for more people moving to North Alabama.

"What we do every day impacts the community around us, so having a good feel for what goes on behind those gates informs the public of where Huntsville will be in the future," said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Colonel Kelsey Smith.

Redstone Arsenal leaders also spoke about future military defense projects, including new night-fighter aircrafts and drones.

