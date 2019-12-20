Redstone Arsenal family surprised with paid-off layaway

One family on Redstone Arsenal got the surprise of the season Friday.

This week, Pay Away the Layaway partnered with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service to pay off the layaway balance for four lucky families. The nonprofit gave the Exchange on Redstone Arsenal $1,200 to pay off the balances.

On Friday, one family learned their balance was paid off, and it was perfect timing.

"I was actually coming back this morning to get the money, because we didn't have the money to pay it off, so I wanted to cry, not gonna lie," said Crystal Canada, who is a military spouse.

This is the second year the nonprofit has provided Redstone Arsenal Exchange with the funds to pay the layaway balances. They say this will be an annual event.