Redstone Arsenal developing drone-destroying laser

Redstone Arsenal is testing new, warfare technology that could be used in future combat vehicles.

The Mobile Experimental High Energy Laser, or MEHEL, is being tested on 8-wheel armor carriers. The technology of the laser will automatically sense, target, and shoot down drones in the air.

The laser was upgraded to a 10 kilowatt system in August 2018 to give it longer range and reduce the time it takes to destroy a drone.

According to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the future plan is to implement the laser on multiple different combat vehicles.