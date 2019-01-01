Redstone Arsenal delaying access to public due to safety issues

Redstone Arsenal officials tell WAAY31 the installation will delay access to the public due to safety issues. Non-affiliated Redstone citizens can still apply for access beginning January 2nd, but they will not be allowed onto the Arsenal until further notice.

This comes after Redstone Arsenal announced in December they are implementing a new policy starting in 2019 that would give the public easier access to the army post. The initial start date to both apply for a one-year access pass and enter the gates was January 2nd, but the entry date is now pushed back.

This new policy will allow anyone who does not have any direct affiliation with Redstone Arsenal to have access to a variety of recreational facilities inside the gates after first passing a background check.

Facilities such as the Arsenal's bowling alley, golf course, and camp sites will all be available to people without having to be escorted by a family member or friend. Previously, a person would need a sponsor or to know somebody that works at the post.

Garrison Commander Kelsey Smith says this move will help increase awareness of the many services and recreational facilities available to people behind the gates.

"We have plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy leisure, recreation, as well as to visit friends and family," Smith said. "We believe it's our opportunity to extend our hand, make it a bit easier while at the same time not compromising our security."

Members of the community can apply for a one-year access pass at the Gate 9 Visitors Center. The pass will last for one year before needing to be renewed.