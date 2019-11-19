Redstone Arsenal conducts explosive test, warns about elevated noise level

Redstone Arsenal crews are conducting an explosive test Tuesday in the southern part of the Arsenal between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Arsenal says the noise level may be elevated.
Related Content
- Flooding impacts Redstone Arsenal
- Noise advisory issued for Redstone Arsenal nighttime helicopter operations
- Arsenal warns of loud explosion
- AMRDEC at Redstone Arsenal gets new director
- Redstone Arsenal quiet on government shutdown impacts
- Secretary of the Army visits Redstone Arsenal
- Solar power project operational at Redstone Arsenal
- Death investigation underway at Redstone Arsenal
Scroll for more content...