Redstone Arsenal conducts explosive test, warns about elevated noise level

Be advised.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 11:44 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Redstone Arsenal crews are conducting an explosive test Tuesday in the southern part of the Arsenal between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Arsenal says the noise level may be elevated.

