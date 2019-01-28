Redstone Arsenal closed Tuesday due to anticipated winter weather conditions

Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday, January 29 due to anticipated winter weather conditions.
The Child Development Centers, Exchange and Commissary will all be closed. Gate 9 will be open 24/7 for emergency traffic only, and Gate 8 will be operating on weekend/holiday hours from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Arsenal advises employees to be in close contact with their supervisors. An announcement about operation status for Wednesday, January 30, will be issued after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arsenal. It is anticipated to return to normal business operations on Wednesday.
