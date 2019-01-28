Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Winter Storm Warning issued for north Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Redstone Arsenal closed Tuesday due to anticipated winter weather conditions

The Arsenal will be closed Tuesday, January 29 due to anticipated winter weather.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday, January 29 due to anticipated winter weather conditions.

The Child Development Centers, Exchange and Commissary will all be closed. Gate 9 will be open 24/7 for emergency traffic only, and Gate 8 will be operating on weekend/holiday hours from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Arsenal advises employees to be in close contact with their supervisors. An announcement about operation status for Wednesday, January 30, will be issued after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arsenal. It is anticipated to return to normal business operations on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events