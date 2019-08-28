Redstone Arsenal celebrates Women's Equality Day

On Wednesday, Redstone Arsenal workers celebrated women's equality. Monday was National Women's Equality Day and Wednesday morning, the arsenal held a ceremony. The theme of the event was 'Celebrating Women's Right to Vote," which women received 99 years ago. Everyone watched a video about important women in history, like Susan B. Anthony. The guest speaker, Julie Schumacher, who is the CEO of KODA Technologies, gave a speech about women who have contributed to the military, Redstone Arsenal, and to her life. Speakers mentioned that women make up 17.6% of the army and recognizing their accomplishments is important.

"To understand that they absolutely have a place on the arsenal, in the Department of Defense, the Department of the Army, and anywhere else that they choose to be," said Kelly Dewitt with Aviation Missile Center

Speakers also said they are excited to see the first woman on NASA's next mission to the moon.