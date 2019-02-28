Redstone Arsenal addresses concerns surrounding post housing

The senior commander of Redstone Arsenal said fixing housing issues on post, is a top priority.

Right now, the Army is working to make housing for all military families safer.

"Any issues of life, health, or safety they will be fixed immediately or the family will be given other options," said Lt. Gen. Ed Daly.

Daly said he's met with dozens of families who live at Redstone Arsenal about some of the problems they face. Ninety-eight percent of living quarters on post are filled either with military families, Department of Defense workers or retirees. Daly said many of the issues he heard about surround maintenance work.

"Prompt work order completion and responsiveness. Quality of work order completion has been problematic."

Daly said part of the problem is staffing issues with the housing contractor, Hunt Companies.

"I will tell you that in some cases Hunt is not appropriately staffed to really maintain oversight and keep these houses to a level of standard that they should. We're going to hold them accountable to do that."

Daly also pointed to a lack of understanding of the leases, and what the military is responsible for. Even though Daly took full responsibility for any issues with housing, the national conversation began last year when a Reuters report raised concern about lead in Army housing.

"I feel very comfortable that we have addressed the lead paint issue here on Redstone."

In the next two weeks the leaders will meet with the residents this time in their homes to continue addressing their concerns and see what they can do right now to get the process started.

Daly said he's working with Hunt Companies to find solutions to the problems.

We took our concerns to the housing contractor, and received this response from Cindy Gersch, vice president of corporate communications for Hunt Companies:

"Recognizing the importance of serving those who serve and sacrifice so much for our country, Hunt takes these matters extremely seriously, holds itself accountable and is committed to continuing to make necessary improvements to offer every resident high-quality housing. We are aware of the concerns and are working diligently with our local team members in tandem with our Army partners as well as Hunt Corporate staff to address those concerns as quickly as possible."

We do want to mention Redstone gets the highest marks from residents nationwide, according to a third party survey.