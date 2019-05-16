Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville in the running to host U.S. Space Command

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has selected six locations as candidate bases to potentially host the headquarters for United States Space Command, and Redstone Arsenal is among them.
This combatant command was approved by the U.S. Congress in 2018 and in December 2018 President Trump directed its establishment as the 11th functional Unified Combatant Command.
The candidate locations are:
Redstone Arsenal, Alabama
Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado
Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado
Peterson AFB, Colorado
Schriever AFB, Colorado
Vandenberg AFB, California
The next step will be to complete site surveys and analysis of each candidate location for its ability to meet mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact and cost criteria, according to a press release from the Air Force.
The Air Force expects to approve the preferred location during the summer of 2019, which will be followed by an environmental analysis.
