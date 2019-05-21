Redstone Arsenal honors Poarch Creek Band of Indians

A monument now sits on Redstone Arsenal honoring the Poarch Creek Band of Indians.

In 2016, the tribe gave $1 million to the Arsenal to improve unsafe traffic conditions at Gate 9. The Arsenal used the money to move the gate back 1,300 feet and to expand from two lanes to four lanes. Tuesday, Redstone honored them with a monument at Gate 9. The tribal chair told us this is just one example of the community working together.

"I think it's important for everyone to know that Gate 9 exemplifies organizations coming together, working together, so that we can have a safer community here in Huntsville, AL," said Stephanie Bryan.

The Poarch Creek Band is the only federally recognized Indian tribe in the state of Alabama.