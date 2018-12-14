Redstone Arsenal to install new entrance rules in 2019

Starting in 2019, a new policy will be installed at Redstone Arsenal that will give the public easier access to the army post. In January, anyone who does not have any direct affiliation with Redstone Arsenal can receive a one-year access pass to the post after passing a background check.

This pass will allow the public to attend a variety of recreational facilities inside the gates of Redstone Arsenal, such as a bowling alley, golf course and camp sites, without having to be escorted by a family member or friend. Previously, a person would need a sponsor or to know somebody that works at the post.

Garrison Commander Kelsey Smith says this move will help increase the local awareness of the many services and recreational facilities available to people, regardless of if they work on the installation or not.

"We have plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy leisure, recreation, as well as to visit friends and family," Smith said. "We believe it's our opportunity to extend our hand, make it a bit easier while at the same time not compromising our security."

Members of the community can begin to apply for a Redstone Arsenal pass on January 2nd at the Gate 9 Visitors Center. The pass will last for one year before needing to be renewed.