'Redneck Housewives of Alabama' set to premier

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - TV viewers longing for a reality show featuring housewives who shoot guns and love the outdoors are in luck.

"Redneck Housewives of Alabama" is set to make its premier next month in Huntsville.

Al.com reports that the show features eight truck-driving, gun-toting, beer-swilling, family-raising women. A trailer for the pilot made its debut in August on YouTube, showing cast members doing everything from working on a farm to mudbogging to getting a tattoo.

Its pilot episode will be shown during a free public screening Nov. 10 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. The screening is part of an event that will also include appearances by the cast.