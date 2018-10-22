Clear

'Redneck Housewives of Alabama' set to premier

"Redneck Housewives of Alabama" is set to make its premier next month in Huntsville.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - TV viewers longing for a reality show featuring housewives who shoot guns and love the outdoors are in luck.

Al.com reports that the show features eight truck-driving, gun-toting, beer-swilling, family-raising women. A trailer for the pilot made its debut in August on YouTube, showing cast members doing everything from working on a farm to mudbogging to getting a tattoo.

Its pilot episode will be shown during a free public screening Nov. 10 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. The screening is part of an event that will also include appearances by the cast.

