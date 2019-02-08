Redline Steel still struggling to get orders out to customers

Friday, February 8 was the day the wall art decor company in Tanner, Redline Steel, was hoping to have all of its delayed orders out the door.

One customer, Jennifer Williams, says she placed an order with the company on December 2 but still hasn’t received the product.

“They said they were going to get them out. They said that back in December," she said. "I’m really not surprised that they still can’t get the orders out. Everything that they say, you can’t really believe it, because they don’t stand behind their word. I foresee at least another two months.”

According to the company, they recently had more equipment fail, leaving them with about 3,000 orders that still need to be shipped. They say they’re nearing the end of that process.

The company didn't give another goal date and said it’s difficult to determine production time for each individual order. They said they are working hard and doing everything they can to please their customers as soon as possible.

In fact, they have 26 employees who they say are working more than 70 hours a week to try and catch up. Williams believes there’s a simple solution to catching back up, stop taking orders.

“If you can’t fulfill those orders, don’t take people’s money," she said. "They are not going to make it. They’re not, because they can’t keep up with their deadlines.”

After her experience with Redline, Williams now has a message for other customers.

"Watch out who you’re purchasing from. That’s the best advice I can give,” she said.

A manager at Redline Steel said the company has refunded more than $100,000 in orders and that they are learning and growing from the mistake.