Redline Steel opens new facility in Tanner

A custom steel manufacturing company in north Alabama just got bigger. Redline Steel opened its new facility on Endeavor Way in Tanner Tuesday morning.

The veteran-owned company first opened in 2016, but it already employs 60 north Alabamians and with the new expansion, they’re looking to hire at least ten more. There will be two hiring events on Wednesday, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 5 p.m.