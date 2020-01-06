Clear

Redline Steel donates $50,0000 in gifts, flags to Huntsville police

Redline Steel donated more than $50,000 in products such as flags and shirts to members of the Huntsville Police Department on Monday.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Joseph Berryman

Wayne refers to the December in-the-line-of-duty murder of Huntsville Officer Billy Clardy III.

All Huntsville police will receive a thin blue line flag as a Christmas gift for their service.

“You know with what happened earlier on in December with Officer Clardy, we wanted just show that we care about the community, as a veteran-owned and -operated company, as a former military police officer, it was important for me to show my support and appreciation for everything that they do,” said Colin Wayne, founder and CEO of Redline Steel.

Wayne refers to the December in-the-line-of-duty murder of Huntsville Officer Billy Clardy III.

All Huntsville police will receive a thin blue line flag as a Christmas gift for their service.

