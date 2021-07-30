Huntsville city planners are looking for public input on redistricting plans

The Huntsville City Council and the Huntsville City Schools Board held a joint session previewing the city redistricting plans.

In August, the federal government will release census data. The public and city planners will begin the process of creating redistricting lines based on forecasted trends and changes.

The first public hearing will be on Oct. 16. The public will have a large say in redistricting. In fact, Huntsville City Planners are ensuring public input. A new high-tech program will allow people to create their own redistricting plan, off of a set of guidelines. Individuals can then send and share their redistricting plans.

"We can even sit down and talk to you about hey, I want to move this over two streets," said Connie Graham, city planner, and demographer. "We can look at that data and explain to you why that would or would not work."

Over 10 years, there's been growth within each district, but now, districts are uneven. Redistricting will even out the population totals between the five districts.

This is not the same as re-zoning. It will not change the school a child goes to. Redistricting affects district lines in which city council and school board members are elected.

The last time boundaries were approved by the city council was back in 2011.

Public hearings will take place over several months: Oct. 19 at 4 pm, Oct. 25 at 5:30 pm, Nov. 9 at 1:30 pm, Nov. 16 at 4 pm, and Nov. 22 at 5:30 pm.

The city council will introduce redistricting plans on December 2. The City Council adopts the finalized plan on December 16.

The final plan will be decided by the city council, the mayor, and the school board.