Redacted Mueller report expected to be released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department says it's preparing to release on Thursday a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian election interference.
That's not stopping President Donald Trump's criticism of the probe. Trump is repeating his view that the report exonerated him and the investigation should never have happened.
The findings from the nearly two-year probe are expected to be sent to Congress and made available to the public. The redactions are expected to cover grand jury testimony, material related to ongoing investigations and other sensitive information.
The investigation officially ended late last month. A confidential report sent to Attorney General William Barr was followed by a four-page letter to Congress that said the special counsel didn't find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump associates.
