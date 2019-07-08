Clear

Red dye added into Big Wills Creek in DeKalb County for water flow study

Photo: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=02400680

The agency said the dye will disappear in the next 24 to 36 hours.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, red dye was intentionally placed into Big Wills Creek on Monday as part of a water flow study conducted by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

The agency said the dye does not harm wildlife or the public, and it will disappear within the next 24 to 36 hours.

