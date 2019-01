Red Cross has urgent need for blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross has an urgent need of blood and platelet donations this January, and those who donate between now and January 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. The donation schedule from January 2 through January 31 is below.

Madison County:

Huntsville -

1/2/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/4/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/5/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/6/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/6/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, Holy Spirit Church, 625 Airport Road

1/7/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/8/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/9/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/11/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/12/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/13/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/14/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/15/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/16/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/19/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/20/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/21/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/22/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/23/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/25/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., UAH ChargerCon, 301 Sparkman Drive

1/26/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/27/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/28/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

1/30/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

2/2/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

Owens Cross Roads -

1/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cove Church, 366 Old Hwy 431

Morgan County:

Falkville -

1/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Summerford Nursing Home, 4087 Hwy. 31 SW

Lauderdale County:

Florence -

1/16/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shoals Christian School, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive

1/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ - Lauderdale Co, 12101 Hwy 20