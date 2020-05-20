Red Cross has critical need for blood donations

The Red Cross is asking for the public’s help. It has a critical need for blood, especially from African Americans.

Since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half. Many patients, like those with sickle cell disease, have rare blood types that are unique to certain races and ethnicities.

The Huntsville Police Department will also be hosting a blood drive this week. You can go to the department's north precinct on North Memorial Parkway on Thursday to donate. The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.