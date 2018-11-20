Red Cross asks for blood donations; critical need for blood

The Red Cross is asking you to consider donating blood during the holidays. A blood drive was held Tuesday to encourage Alabama and Auburn fans to donate leading up the Iron Bowl.

Ted Henrich, a North Alabama Red Cross Board Member, said he's donated blood for about 30 years and Tuesday was his latest donation.

"There is always a need for blood, but right now it's more than usual because of all the fires happening in California and all the hurricanes we had down south," he said.

Henrich's donations won't only help people who are going through natural disasters, but also people are who fighting illnesses like cancer. Amy Wasyluka had Lymphoma when she was in her teens and isn't able to give blood but relies on people like Henrich who give blood to help save lives.

"Blood donations are super important to people like me who have gone through illness or injury like that with my type of cancer often time we would rely on blood donation," she said.

The Red Cross said 31 people participated in Tuesday's blood drive. The donations will help about 100 people.