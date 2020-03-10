Red Cross and Life South say fewer people are donating blood because of the Coronavirus

The Red Cross said it's seeing a drop in blood donors because of the Coronavirus!

We found out organizations in North Alabama are taking precautions.

Employees at Life South say they use gloves and always and wipe down the seats after someone gives blood to ensure that their donors are safe.

"I have a blood type that you can give to babies. I have a P-D blood they call it and I save lives," said donor, Kay Wright.

Wright gives blood about every two weeks. She says the coronavirus hasn't stopped her.

"Very easy to come in. You walk in, they take your name, you read the questionnaire, you have a seat, brings you a drink and a snack, you sit down, five minutes and you're back out the door," said Wright.

WAAY 31 spoke to an employee at Life South Community Blood Center in Madison. He says people haven't been donating blood as much because they are scared of getting the coronavirus at a donation center.

"There is no risk to a blood donor donating blood or someone receiving a blood transfusion of getting the coronavirus or Covid-19," said Eric Franchois with Life South.

He says there are procedures in place to make sure illnesses aren't spread.

"Cleaning our buses, cleaning our donor centers, making sure everything is disinfected," said Franchois.

Both Wright and employees at Life South say they hope people will continue to donate blood, so it can be used to help people who need it most.

"Whether it's due to a trauma, whether it's due to cancer, burn victims, any number of reasons, it's our responsibility to make sure the blood supply is there," said Franchois.

"Don't be scared. There's nothing to be nervous about. Just come in and donate," said Wright.

We did reach out to the North Alabama Red Cross to see what cleaning procedures they use, and have not heard back yet.