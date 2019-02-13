Clear
Red Bay police need help with bad checks

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 256-356-4455.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 9:27 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Red Bay Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two men it suspects of using bad checks.

The department said the checks were passed Saturday at businesses in Red Bay and Belmont, MS.

