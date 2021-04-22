Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is making recycling easier than ever

There is a lot of confusion around what can and can't be recycled. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is working to make recycling as easy as possible.

Doc Holladay, the Executive Director of Solid Waste Disposal Authority, says, "We can always do a little better."

That's certainly true when it comes to recycling. We can all do better, and Holladay says, "Residents here want to do the right thing."

However, recycling programs can be confusing. How do you know what can and can't go in the blue bin?

"We still have some people that do what you call 'wish cycling,'" Holladay explains.

Wish cycling happens when people throw random materials in the recycling bin with hopes they'll be turned into something new.

"We've gotten everything from a lawn chair. It's got some metal on it and somebody thinks it's good metal to put in there, 'i'll just put it in there,'" Holladay says.

Those materials end up in the landfill anyways, so wish cycling just slows down the recycling process. Holladay explains, "if you have a lot of contaminants, you're having to slow the line down enough for them to pull out the materials that don't belong."

North Alabama's curbside recycling program is clearing up any confusion with a picture right on top of their bin.

"It's pretty easy. We've got a picture on top that says what you can and can't do," says Holladay.

And for materials that can't be recycled or thrown out, the recycling program teamed up with the Household Hazardous Waste Facility down the road. They collect paint cans, old light bulbs, televisions and other hazardous materials.

"If it's bad for the environment, we probably take it," says Andrew Wilson, the facility operator.

You can sign up to be a part of the recycling program online at recycling-alliance.com and get your blue bin free of charge. For hazardous materials, stop by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility Monday through Friday, and they'll take the materials right out of your car.