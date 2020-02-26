Recruits from North Alabama enlisting in first-ever oath of enlistment ceremony from space

Thirty-one Alabamians will raise their hands Wednesday in the first ever oath of enlistment ceremony from space.
U.S. Army Col. and NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan will administer the ceremony live from the International Space Station.
The ceremony will start at 11:50 a.m., and you can watch it live here.
Among those swearing in, there are three recruits from Albertville High School, three from Crossville High School, 20 from James Clemens High School and two from Grissom High School.
