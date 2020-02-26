Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police looking for suspect who shot into vehicles Full Story

Recruits from North Alabama enlisting in first-ever oath of enlistment ceremony from space

The ceremony will start at 11:50 a.m.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Thirty-one Alabamians will raise their hands Wednesday in the first ever oath of enlistment ceremony from space.

U.S. Army Col. and NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan will administer the ceremony live from the International Space Station.

The ceremony will start at 11:50 a.m., and you can watch it live here.

Among those swearing in, there are three recruits from Albertville High School, three from Crossville High School, 20 from James Clemens High School and two from Grissom High School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events