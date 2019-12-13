Recruiting for deputies and officers becomes difficult in wake of brutality against law enforcement

A local sheriff says Alabama's deadly year for law enforcement makes recruiting officers harder.

In 2019, seven officers have been killed in Alabama while in the line of duty. Last Friday, Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy was shot and killed. Last night an officer in South Alabama was also shot in the head. He's still in critical condition.

Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson, said this deadly year for law enforcement in the state shows how dangerous the job can be. The dangers of the job coupled with lack of pay compared to other careers has lead to less and less people applying to be in law enforcement, according to Williamson.

"It's sad we have to worry about that. We used to not worry about that," said Williamson.

Right now, Williamson is tasked with filling three deputy positions. That doesn't sound like a lot but he estimates that's about 15% of his force. The deadly year for law enforcement in the state is showing just how dangerous the job is.

"It has effected our recruiting. We don't get near as many applicants as we used to. People just don't want to take that chance anymore," said Williamson.

Pay is another issue especially for county sheriff's offices whose pay is set by the county commission.

"The county tries to give us a raise every year but it just depends on the money. Sometimes they can sometimes they can't. It's not my fault, it's not there fault we just don't have the money and that's what makes the world go around," said Williamson.

A deputy starting out with Colbert County will make a little over $30,000 a year. Williamson said put that with the dangers of the job and it's clear why recruiting officers is difficult right now.

"You do the best you can do. We tell them right up front your life is in your hands and most of the time it's not in your hands but someone else's and you've always got a target on

your back," said Williamson.

Williamson said they haven't changed the way the recruit deputies because potential deputies must meet strict guidelines like being mentally and physically able to do the job.