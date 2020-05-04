Recruiting during a pandemic

High school and college athletes rely on visits to campuses to decide where they want to play ball.

A lot goes into the the visits, dinners with coach's and their families, student tours, even sometimes recreational activities like fishing.

This spring, North Alabama Basketball had to put together their recruiting class in a new way.

Like most things these days, athletic recruiting is taking place over the phone.

"We had to do what we call virtual tours, we have video crews taking videos during the day and night so they can get a feel for campus UNA Basketball Coach, Tony Pujol, said.

Coach Pujol assembled the 2020 recruiting class during quarantine.

The Lions welcomed two freshman and two transfers by customizing each video call to the athlete.

"So if the student athlete was a business major, we videotape the business building we connect them with the right people to interview for the school if you will," Pujol said.

Pujol said some recruiting rules stay the same no matter how an athlete visits campus.

"Find a place where you are going to like the people you are going to be around, coaches and players, you gotta know both," Pujol said. "Can't just like one or the other, it has to be both."

The third year head coach stresses he'll continue to build on the relationships he's started with the players via zoom.

"But you better recruit your own, you have to build relationships with the guys you have in your program," Pujol said.

Coach is missing human interaction, but says he's embracing the challenges, our new normal brings.

"What's the old saying, if you don't change you get left behind," Pujol said.