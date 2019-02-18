Recovery of stolen weapons leads to DeKalb County gun, drug arrests

Several firearms were recovered in Crossville on Feb. 14 after being reported stolen.
While in a suspect’s home, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators noticed a safe that matched the description of one stolen in a burglary. After searching the home, they discovered stolen property along with several items of drug paraphernalia, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Zachary McClendon, 25, of Crossville was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft of property, possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
Homeowner Brandy Rhodes, 28, of Hanceville and an occupant Kenneth Copeland, 37, of Crossville were also arrested for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, Pruett said. Copeland was also charged for a probation violation.
