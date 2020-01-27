Recovery effort underway at scene of deadly Scottsboro dock fire

Recovery boats were on the water all day Monday working to recover people and boats after the deadly dock fire at Jackson County Park.

The fire chief said recovery teams will continue to search for people for the next three to four days. He also said they're checking every piece of debris and boat they find in the water to make sure no one is there.

Several local teams responded quickly to the scene to help rescue people from the freezing water early Monday morning.

Morgan County Dive Squad, Rosalie Fire, Scottsboro Fire and Rescue, Scottsboro police, Jackson County EMA and Alabama State Troopers were some of the agencies that responded to the scene.

WAAY 31 spoke with a first responder from a dive squad out of Boaz who struggled to tell us what he saw while rescuing people. He said you can never prepare for a situation like this.

"I've never been on something that's been this bad before. It's the first time I've ever been to a situation where there's been boats on fire and boats on water, just trying to help find people," Jonathan Windsor said. "I've got two kids on my own. I don't ever want to see a situation like that."

Several people who were rescued from the water got hypothermia because the water was about 40 degrees.