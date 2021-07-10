Clear
Records show how much Huntsville police officer convicted of murder is still being paid

On Friday, May 7, 2021, a Madison County jury found Huntsville Police Officer William Darby guilty of murder.

The city cannot stop paying William Darby until they have a disciplinary hearing.

Jul 10, 2021 9:20 AM
Jul 10, 2021 9:22 AM
Alex Torres-Perez

The Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder is still being paid your tax dollars more than a month after his conviction.

WAAY 31 filed an open records request for William Darby's pay stubs. According to the documents we received, without overtime, Darby gets paid $2,126.51. every two weeks. Since May 7, the city has paid him $11,053.36.

Darby is currently on paid accrued leave because of a federal law. The city cannot say which federal law that is because of privacy policies.

Until Darby's employment status changes to being back on paid administrative leave, the city cannot schedule a disciplinary hearing. That hearing is necessary before the city decides to take away Darby's pay or even suspend or fire him.

