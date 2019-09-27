Clear

Records highs possible Friday through next week

Well above normal temperatures will continue today through the next 7 days. Drought conditions will worsen as record heat & dry weather remains for North Alabama.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Thursday was the start of record heat in Huntsville this week.  Huntsville hit 95 Thursday afternoon breaking the previous record of 94.  This afternoon and each afternoon the next 7 days, record highs will be possible.  Highs in the mid 90s are possible each afternoon with isolated areas warming to the upper 90s.  This puts temperatures at 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year the next 7 days.

Unfortunately the dry pattern continues for North Alabama for the foreseeable future.  Other than a few stray showers or storms in the afternoons, most areas will either stay dry or see less than 0.10" over the next 7 days.   

