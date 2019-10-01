Record shattering heat continues Wednesday

Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals reached 99° Tuesday afternoon. That is a daily record high but also a record for the entire month of October. Previous October monthly records are 96­° on October 8, 1911 in Huntsville and 97° on October 3, 1903 in Muscle Shoals.

Highs will continue to top out in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Finally some relief Friday and into this weekend. We will still see highs near 90 on Friday with some breezy winds which will keep the fire danger very high.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. We will have to wait until Monday before we see widespread rain in North Alabama. Rain totals of 0.50" to 1.00"+ are possible from the Shoals to Sand Mountain.