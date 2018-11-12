Record high number of veterans will serve in congress

On a day Americans spend honoring veterans, WAAY 31 thought it worth mentioning the high number of Veterans who will serve in the new Congress. Veterans will be represented in record numbers in January.

The military times states 76 veterans were elected or re-elected last Tuesday 15 veterans in the Senate were not up for re-election and will return next year.

Vietnam veteran Tom McKinney said he feels confident when a politician has served this country because he or she tends to make the best decisions for the military.

"It's very helpful if they've seen the world from the other side," said Tom McKinney.

In the 60's Tom McKinney was in the U.S. Marines and served in the Vietnam war. He believes the war was unpopular because of decisions made from politicians.

"I think every politician who has served will have another level of appreciation for what those troops on the ground are doing and what those troops in the air are doing," McKinney said.

McKinney said he has health issues because of the herbicide 'agent orange' that was sprayed throughout the jungles in Vietnam.

"But again, a political decision to act the way we acted and to use the substances. We did it to hold back the military. Instead of letting us just getting on at it and winning the war," McKinney said.

173 veterans ran for congress this election. McKinney said politicians who are veterans are more sensitive when making decisions for the troops. He hopes the veterans in politics continue to provide more resources for the veteran affairs.

"So many veterans have returned from conflicts and they're either homeless or down and out and they can't seem to get treatment they need. Whether it's post traumatic stress or mental problems," McKinney said.