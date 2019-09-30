Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Record heat to finish September and to start October

October begins with more record afternoon heat. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

For the second day in a row, Huntsville hit 97 Monday afternoon.  This beat the previous record high by 2 degrees set back in 1926.  It is possible that Huntsville hits 97 each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday.  A high of 97 would also be a monthly record high for Huntsville.  The previous record is 96 on October 8.

The historical late season heat will come to an end Friday and into this weekend.  Highs will fall to the mid to upper 80s through this weekend.  By Monday of next week, it may be a struggle to reach 80.  We also have increasing rain chances Sunday and into next week.  Most data puts rain totals between 0.25" to 0.50" by early next week.  This won't end drought conditions, but it will lower the fire threat in North Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events