Record heat to finish September and to start October

For the second day in a row, Huntsville hit 97 Monday afternoon. This beat the previous record high by 2 degrees set back in 1926. It is possible that Huntsville hits 97 each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday. A high of 97 would also be a monthly record high for Huntsville. The previous record is 96 on October 8.

The historical late season heat will come to an end Friday and into this weekend. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 80s through this weekend. By Monday of next week, it may be a struggle to reach 80. We also have increasing rain chances Sunday and into next week. Most data puts rain totals between 0.25" to 0.50" by early next week. This won't end drought conditions, but it will lower the fire threat in North Alabama.