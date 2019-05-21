Record heat still likely this week

The big talking point in regard to the weather this week remains the heat. The Tennessee Valley is on the cusp of a potentially record breaking heat wave. Temperatures gradually increase in the coming days, reaching a bit of a plateau by Memorial Day Weekend with repeated highs in the mid 90s. This is also the point at which records will likely be broken.

It will also be important to consider the heat index values in the coming days. It can feel as hot as upper 90s/lower triple digits by the weekend, so staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks are highly recommended if you'll be spending any appreciable time outdoors.

Rain chances are minimal, although a stray pop up shower or storm isn't impossible. Rain chances don't surpass 10% at any point in the next seven days, so any relief from the heat isn't likely.