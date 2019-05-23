Record heat possible through Memorial Day

This week's steady climb in afternoon highs will pause Thursday as temperatures will be similar to Wednesday. Today's highs will be in the low 90s which is about 10 degrees above normal.

By Friday through this holiday weekend the Tennessee Valley will see widespread highs in the mid 90s. Some isolated spots may even reach the upper 90s. Friday through next Wednesday forecast highs are within a degree or 2 each day of records with several days forecast to break records.

Heat index values may also warm to above 100 degrees the next 7 days which will increase the threat of heat illnesses. The threat for any showers or thunderstorms remains very low the next 7 days but some afternoon activity can't be ruled out. Most if not all areas will remain dry the next 5-7 days.